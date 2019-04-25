|
|
Catherine A. Roughley
Tinton Falls, formerly of Spring Lake Heights - Catherine A. Roughley, 87, of Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, and formerly of Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Mrs. Roughley was born in Brooklyn to the late John and Hannah Boes. She resided in Berkeley Heights for many years, where she and her husband raised their family, before moving to Fairway Mews in 1992 and to Seabrook Village in 2017. She was active in volunteer work throughout her life, including at Overlook Hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed golf, bridge and good conversation with new and lifelong friends.
Mrs. Roughley was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Edward Roughley, in 2007. She is survived by her children, Kevin Roughley and his wife, Patrice, of Maplewood, Susan Roughley, of Fairfield, CT, and Matthew Roughley and his wife Jeanne, of New Providence. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dara, Erin and Maggie Roughley, and her sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and James Quigley, of Fairway Mews, and several nephews and nieces. Mrs. Roughley was predeceased by her brother Michael Boes.
There will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by burial at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation, 1345 Campus Parkway, Suite A2, Neptune, NJ 07753. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019