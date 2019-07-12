Services
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. Thompson


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. Thompson Obituary
Catherine A. Thompson

Lansford, PA - Catherine A. Thompson of Lansford, PA formerly of West Long Branch, NJ died unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was 60 years old.

Cathy loved being outside in nature. She loved to go fishing, crabbing, camping, boating and just hanging out at the beach.

Cathy loved to listen to music. She was quick witted, liked to make people laugh and was forever the jokester.

She was predeceased by her father and mother Paul M. and Helen C. Thompson and her brother Richard D. Thompson.

Cathy is survived by her best friend Kathleen Pelletier, her sisters; Barbara Johnson, Gloria Aleman, Grace Bruno, Margaret Katz, and a brother Paul Thompson.

She is also survived by 10 nephews and 10 nieces, numerous cousins and extended family and many friends.

Services will be private. Cathy's family asks that you make a donation in her name to or The Ronald McDonald House.

Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home in Lansford, PA will be in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now