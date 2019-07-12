|
|
Catherine A. Thompson
Lansford, PA - Catherine A. Thompson of Lansford, PA formerly of West Long Branch, NJ died unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was 60 years old.
Cathy loved being outside in nature. She loved to go fishing, crabbing, camping, boating and just hanging out at the beach.
Cathy loved to listen to music. She was quick witted, liked to make people laugh and was forever the jokester.
She was predeceased by her father and mother Paul M. and Helen C. Thompson and her brother Richard D. Thompson.
Cathy is survived by her best friend Kathleen Pelletier, her sisters; Barbara Johnson, Gloria Aleman, Grace Bruno, Margaret Katz, and a brother Paul Thompson.
She is also survived by 10 nephews and 10 nieces, numerous cousins and extended family and many friends.
Services will be private. Cathy's family asks that you make a donation in her name to or The Ronald McDonald House.
Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home in Lansford, PA will be in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 12, 2019