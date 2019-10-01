|
|
Catherine Adamczyk
Howell Township - Catherine Adamczyk, 92, of Howell Township died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her loving daughter's home in Lacey Township with her daughter, Teresa, son-in-law Gordon, granddaughter Taylor, and grandson John at her side. She was born in New York City and was a longtime resident of the Howell area.
Mrs. Adamczyk was a school bus driver, cooking manager, and custodian for the Howell Township Schools before her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Adamczyk in 1971, a son, John L. Adamczyk in 2017 and her parents, Lawrence and Teresa Schaeffer.
Surviving are two sons, Robert R. Adamczyk and wife Cindy and Joseph J. Adamczyk and companion Sherry; a daughter, Teresa A. Hulme and husband Gordon; 11 great grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at noon followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019