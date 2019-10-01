Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Adamczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Adamczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Adamczyk Obituary
Catherine Adamczyk

Howell Township - Catherine Adamczyk, 92, of Howell Township died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her loving daughter's home in Lacey Township with her daughter, Teresa, son-in-law Gordon, granddaughter Taylor, and grandson John at her side. She was born in New York City and was a longtime resident of the Howell area.

Mrs. Adamczyk was a school bus driver, cooking manager, and custodian for the Howell Township Schools before her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Adamczyk in 1971, a son, John L. Adamczyk in 2017 and her parents, Lawrence and Teresa Schaeffer.

Surviving are two sons, Robert R. Adamczyk and wife Cindy and Joseph J. Adamczyk and companion Sherry; a daughter, Teresa A. Hulme and husband Gordon; 11 great grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at noon followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now