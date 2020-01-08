|
Catherine Ann Pfaff
Catherine Ann Pfaff (nee Lang), formerly of West Long Branch, passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at The Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank. Cathy was born in Long Branch in 1932, daughter of Elizabeth Sheridan Lang and William J. Lang. Cathy attended St. James Elementary School, Red Bank and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1951. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and the Bendix Corporation until 1962.
Cathy was a member of the Monmouth County Catholic Young Adult Club where she met David Leo Pfaff of Chicago, Illinois. They married on April 15, 1961 at The Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven, lived in Oakhurst and moved to West Long Branch in 1963. Cathy was an active member of St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church in West Long Branch and a member of the Rosary Altar Society until 2012. She was a regular volunteer at St. Jerome School when her children attended.
Cathy was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 50 years, David Leo Pfaff. She is survived by her daughter Anne Marie Pfaff of Brick, son Eugene D. Pfaff of Lawrenceville, Georgia and daughter Maureen T. Delehoy and her husband Loren of Las Vegas, Nevada; her brother, William P. Lang and his wife Barbara of Vero Beach, Florida; cousin Rosemary Baylock of New Britain, Connecticut, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Friday, January 10th at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11th at St. Jerome Church, 250 Wall Street, West Long Branch. Burial will follow at the Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cathy's memory to the St. Jerome Tuition Assistance, 250 Wall Street, West Long Branch or Morningstar House of Prayer, 312 West Upper Ferry Road, Trenton, NJ 08628. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020