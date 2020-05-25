Catherine Ann Quinn
Wall - Catherine Ann Quinn (Donahue) passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall.
Kathy was born on January 18, 1924 in Jersey City to the late Anna and James Donahue. Kathy was the youngest of 10 children. She worked at Westinghouse in her early twenties where she met the love of her life, Jim. On July 20, 1946, they were wed and went on to celebrate 66 years of a happy, loving marriage before his passing in 2012. They raised their two children in Jersey City before moving to Toms River in 1982.
Kathy was a volunteer at Toms River Community Medical Center for 34 years before retiring at the age of 92. Here she met wonderful friends who remained close to her for the rest of her life. Kathy was always very social, active and enjoyed being in the company of family and friends. Two years ago, Kathy moved to the Assisted Living section of Sunnyside Manor where once again she met lovely, caring friends.
Kathy was a devoted grandmother who loved spoiling her six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was even known for offering them ice cream for breakfast! They all loved her just as much as she loved them. The staff at Sunnyside was always so kind and attentive to Kathy's needs. This was especially helpful to her family at this time since visitors were not allowed. The family would like to extend loving gratitude to all the staff at Sunnyside and to Netty, her Homeside Hospice aide for all of her support and compassion.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband James, her brothers John, Thomas, Michael, George and James and her sisters Gracie, Lucy, Anna and Mary. She is survived by her loving son Ken Quinn and his wife Diane; daughter Donna Butler and her husband Brian, as well as six grandchildren, Shayna (Dan), David, Rory (Christina), Brianne, Erin (Eliott), Rachael (Forrest). Her twelve great grandchildren will miss her dearly.
Due to complications around the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private celebration will take place at a later date. Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 25 to May 27, 2020.