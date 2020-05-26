Catherine Ann "Nancy" Rulka
Toms River - Catherine Ann "Nancy" Rulka, 69, of Toms River, passed away May 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. For information visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Toms River - Catherine Ann "Nancy" Rulka, 69, of Toms River, passed away May 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. For information visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.