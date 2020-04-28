|
|
Catherine Arline Connelly Goldberg
Middletown - Catherine Arline Connelly Goldberg - We are truly heartbroken to share the news that our dear and precious Catherine Arline Connelly Goldberg passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home in Middletown, NJ. She was in the loving presence of her husband, Dan, and her adoring family. Cathy was 67 years old. Born December 3, 1952 in Denver, CO to Colonel Frank P Connelly, Jr, and Phyliss Marshall Connelly, she was wife of Daniel B Goldberg, MD since 1976, and mother to their 2 sons, Adam of New York, NY and Jeffrey of Arvada, CO. She was a devoted sister to Frank P Connelly III of San Antonio, TX, sisters-in-law with Helen Crouse of Raleigh, NC, and Julie Goldberg of Brookdale, CA, and brother-in-law, David Goldberg of Madison, CT. She was a loving grandmother to Logan Alexander Goldberg (son of Jeffrey and Tracy) and Emerson Grace Goldberg (daughter of Adam and Nicole).
Her early years were spent as part of a military family in North, South, and Central America, and she attended and graduated from high school at the American School of Guatemala, and from college and nursing school at East Carolina University. Cathy went on to become a much-loved oncology nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in NYC, as well as serving for years as the founding Head Nurse at Atlantic Eye Surgical Center in Long Branch, NJ where her spirit still inspires the patient centered eye surgical care. Cathy met Dan, the love of her life, a renowned ophthalmologist, at the George Washington University Hospital in 1975. They settled in Rumson, NJ, where they joyfully raised their family.
After Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Dan and Cathy moved to Middletown, NJ where they created another warm and beautiful home nestled among trees, streams, wildlife and tranquility. Their home was an expression of the serenity and peacefulness found in their loving hearts. Cathy and Dan raised two wonderful children, Adam and Jeffrey, who have become well respected leaders in their chosen professions. Each is happily married, raising their own very young children. Cathy beamed with happiness when talking about her children and grandchildren. In her eyes, each was a jewel, epitomizing one of life's most cherished blessings. Her children remember their Mom as the emotional center of gravity in the family. The unconditional love she provided was a unifying spirit, inspiring goodness in everyone around her and above everything else. Cathy never complained; her disposition always engendered gratitude and harmony. Her dear friends at the Tower Hill Church in Red Bank, where she dedicated years of loyal service to others, describe Cathy as deeply faithful. Her role and impact at Tower Hill Church was far-reaching. She was a devoted member for 18 years, serving as Deacon on the Nurture Team, Elder on the Missions Team, and Leader of the Grief Care Ministry and Women's Circle. She delivered communion to the homebound and led gardening projects for the homeless, activities which she loved greatly. She supported the Abigail Circle's mission of sorting clothing to deliver to disadvantaged and isolated people. Because of Cathy, Tower Hill was able to enhance the meal distribution to the underserved. Her unrelenting commitment was steady over decades of loyal volunteerism and contribution. In addition to working with the church, she also often took meals on her own to those in need. Her charity was a blessing and a gift of boundless benevolence, which was felt by many. The Pastor of Tower Hill recalls how Cathy touched so many people's lives with her nurturing demeanor, her sincere and abiding faith, her inquisitive and active mind, and her intrinsic interest in serving others. She bore her illness bravely and entrusted herself, in living and in dying, to the Lord she loved.
In addition to her life at the church, Cathy was a volunteer, advocate and champion of women's health issues, and supporter of Monmouth Medical Center. She collaborated on the launch of the inaugural Women's Health and Wellness Conference. And for many years, Cathy was instrumental in organizing the Monmouth Medical Center Antique and Garden Show, spearheading and supervising the Annual Garden Tour, and also was devoted to supporting Swing Pink. The proceeds from these events directly supported the Jacqueline M. Wilentz Breast Cancer Center at Monmouth Medical Center.
Cathy always found time to connect with her friends and family. She was a beautiful angel, continuously spreading kindness and compassion. When Cathy visited friends, her signature gifts were colorful flowers or striking plants, symbolic of the beautiful and fragile nature of life. Cathy was an avid reader and had a well-developed talent for aesthetics, which came through in her gardening, cooking and baking, showcasing her joie de vivre.
Along with her family and friends, Cathy enjoyed travel and sports. She was a member of Hollywood Golf Club in Deal, NJ for 25 years, and for the last decade a member of Navesink Country Club in Middletown, NJ. Cathy enjoyed golf and racquet sports with family and many friends, and spent many happy days on the ski slopes and golf links with her family.
Cathy's smile, replete with optimism and humanity, was as big and open as her heart. To know her was to love her. Cathy was a messenger of human kindness, distinctly obvious in her gentle and caring manner. Her family, friends and larger community are deeply fortunate to have been touched by the depth of her graciousness, unselfishness, and affection—qualities she offered to all so warmly and willingly. Cathy reminded us of the value of interdependence and personal connection. She taught us the importance of sacrificing personal desires for the welfare of others. She lived her life the old-fashioned way, with purpose and intentionality - a respectful child, a loving mother, a devoted wife, a family anchor, an altruistic volunteer, an accomplished nursing professional, an enthusiastic athlete, and an unfailing and trustworthy friend. Cathy's life was an expression of diligence, substance and contribution. The time we shared with Cathy is an ever-lasting gift. We pay tribute to her life recalling those tender and poignant memories that made us all happier, better, stronger and more enlightened. The enormous sadness we feel is directly proportionate to the huge amount of love she generated. Her life is an exquisite blessing. Amidst this current unprecedented global pandemic, Cathy's core values will be reassuring us that better days indeed lie ahead.
A lover of music and an admirer of the Beatles, her reassuring thoughts would be captured in the classic Here Comes the Sun - "the smiles returning to their faces". At such difficult moments, we understand just how much Cathy's life sustained our resolve and hopefulness. Her time with us was far too short, but she leaves behind a lifetime of goodness—a gift she lovingly bequeaths to us.
Due to the complications around the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private ceremony will be held at gravesite in Fair View Cemetery, in Middletown, NJ, with funeral arrangements by Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank, NJ. At a later date to be scheduled, a Celebration of Life service will be held at Tower Hill Church in Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please either donate to the to help fighting the daunting battle against the coronavirus or to Tower Hill Church, where Cathy was a beloved servant leader. "This world is not a conclusion; A sequel stands beyond, Invisible as music, But positive, as sound". — Emily Dickinson
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020