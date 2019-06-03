Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
1045 Sally Ike Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 458 4900
For more information about
Catherine Block
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s Church
250 Old Squan Road
Brick, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ocean County Memorial Park
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Block
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Block


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Block Obituary
Catherine Block

Brick - Catherine "Mickey B" Block, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center.

She was a Parishioner of St. Dominic's Church. Catherine retired from the phone company after 41 years of service. She also was the President of the Telephone Pioneers of America for a short time and she was also part of the Brick Democratic Club.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband Warren.

She is survived by her daughter Christina and her husband Anthony Nash of Brick and her grandson Anthony and his wife Jessica; three great grandchildren Anthony, Aidan and Nadia all of Brick.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10 am at St. Dominic's Church, 250 Old Squan Road, Brick. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Donations can be made in her name to either the or . Colonial Funeral Home, Brick, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now