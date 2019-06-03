|
|
Catherine Block
Brick - Catherine "Mickey B" Block, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center.
She was a Parishioner of St. Dominic's Church. Catherine retired from the phone company after 41 years of service. She also was the President of the Telephone Pioneers of America for a short time and she was also part of the Brick Democratic Club.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband Warren.
She is survived by her daughter Christina and her husband Anthony Nash of Brick and her grandson Anthony and his wife Jessica; three great grandchildren Anthony, Aidan and Nadia all of Brick.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10 am at St. Dominic's Church, 250 Old Squan Road, Brick. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Donations can be made in her name to either the or . Colonial Funeral Home, Brick, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019