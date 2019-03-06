Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Pines Church
Manahawkin, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Pines Church
Manahawkin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Boss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Cathy" Boss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine "Cathy" Boss Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Boss

Barnegat - Catherine "Cathy" (Baran) Boss, daughter of Emily Baran and predeceased Frank Baran of Elizabeth, NJ, passed away at age 69 on March 3, 2019 at home in Barnegat, NJ, surrounded by her family. She was a Medical Librarian for Jersey Shore and Elizabeth General retiring in 2018. Cathy was the loving wife of 47 years to Roger Boss. She is survived by her daughters, Keydi O'Hagan (Gearóid) of Elmwood Park, NJ, Corinne Topoleski (Tom) of Barnegat, NJ, and Kristen Kerly (Joe) of Barnegat, NJ; sister, Emily Demitchik (Bob) of Jackson, NJ; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Aaron Topoleski; and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was very active parishioner at St. Mary's. Friends and family can pay their respects on Friday March 8 from 2-4 and 6-9pm at Barnegat Funeral Home. On Saturday, March 9 there will be a short viewing at 9:30 followed by a Mass at St. Mary of the Pines Church in Manahawkin at 11am. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. Those who wish may donate in Cathy's name to the Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now