|
|
Catherine "Cathy" Boss
Barnegat - Catherine "Cathy" (Baran) Boss, daughter of Emily Baran and predeceased Frank Baran of Elizabeth, NJ, passed away at age 69 on March 3, 2019 at home in Barnegat, NJ, surrounded by her family. She was a Medical Librarian for Jersey Shore and Elizabeth General retiring in 2018. Cathy was the loving wife of 47 years to Roger Boss. She is survived by her daughters, Keydi O'Hagan (Gearóid) of Elmwood Park, NJ, Corinne Topoleski (Tom) of Barnegat, NJ, and Kristen Kerly (Joe) of Barnegat, NJ; sister, Emily Demitchik (Bob) of Jackson, NJ; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Aaron Topoleski; and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was very active parishioner at St. Mary's. Friends and family can pay their respects on Friday March 8 from 2-4 and 6-9pm at Barnegat Funeral Home. On Saturday, March 9 there will be a short viewing at 9:30 followed by a Mass at St. Mary of the Pines Church in Manahawkin at 11am. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. Those who wish may donate in Cathy's name to the Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019