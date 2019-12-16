Services
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Catherine Broker


1931 - 2019
Catherine Broker Obituary
Catherine Broker

Holmdel - Catherine Broker, 88, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 16, 1931 in Westerleigh before moving to the South Shore of Staten Island, NY. In 1990 she moved to New Jersey with her husband to be closer to her family.

Catherine is pre-deceased by her devoted husband of 63 years, Fred Broker.

Catherine was a proud mother of six children, Cathy Pelligrino, Debra Raymond, Fred Broker, Susan Titta, Nancy Dowdell and James Broker. She was also a loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. After high school Catherine began working at SS White. After raising her family, she worked at Richmond CarmelNursing Home, a job that allowed her to use her care giving skills, which she deeply enjoyed. Catherin was true lover of life who made the most of each day. She enjoyed taking trips to casinos, playing bingo, and attending auctions with her dear friends; but her most cherished moments were those spent with her family. Catherine was also an avid animal lover, with a special place in her heart for all he pet dogs that were part of her family throughout the years. Catherine had a profound impact on all those who knew and loved her, and she will always be remembered.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 16, 2019
