Services
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
153 Church St
Belford, NJ 07718
(732) 787-0333
Catherine Burdick Obituary
Catherine Burdick

Union Beach - Catherine Ida Burdick age 79 passed away surrounded by love and peace on November 2, 2019. Formally from Union Beach, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband her parents Aaron and Edna Bradham, sister Linda Auriemma husband Elliott R. Burdick and daughter Diane L. (Setterstrom) and granddaughter Erin Geiger.

Survived by her brothers Aaron (Audrey) Bradham, John Bradham and sister Cheryl (David) Timmerman.

Her children Clifford (Danielle) Setterstrom, Joyce (William) Kane, Debra (Jay) Anderson, Catherine (Wayne) Thayer, George (Patricia) Burdick, Russ (Chris) Burdick, and Linda-Jean (John) Fedorka.

Also survived by her 34 Grandchildren and Many Great Grandchildren.

She was a wonderful wife mother and grandmother. She was one of a kind. Anyone who knew her was blessed. Heaven has gained an very special angel.

A Celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting, www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
