Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Calamanco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Calamanco


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Calamanco Obituary
Catherine Calamanco

Middletown - Catherine Calamanco (nee Bauba), 77, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Bayonne, NJ on June 28, 1942 to the late Mary (nee Sugzda) and Adolph Edward Bauba. She was a longtime resident of Bayonne until relocating to N. Middletown.

Mrs. Calamanco was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Calamanco, Jr.. She is survived by her loving children, William Calamanco III; Lisa Gorski and her spouse, Joseph; Catherine Calamanco; and Corey Calamanco and his spouse, Susan; her cherished grandchildren, William Calamanco IV, Eric Calamanco, Robert Simmonds, James Calamanco, Michael Calamanco, Isabella Gorski, and Sophia Gorski; her 3 great-grandchildren; her dear siblings, Carol Bauba, Joan Fischer, and Edward Bauba; her loving aunt, Ann Szyskowski (nee Sugzda) and uncle, Joseph Sugzda (Michelina); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Catherine was a graduate of Bayonne High School. She married William Calamanco II on September 3, 1960 at St. Vincent's Church in Bayonne. Catherine, along with her husband, managed their own business, Aries Maintenance Company, for over 25 years until their retirement. Catherine was very devoted to her family and was known as a diligent and hard worker. She touched the lives of all that knew her and will be greatly missed by those that loved her.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019from 3-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A prayer service will be held during the visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Catherine's name to the Monmouth County ASPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown , NJ 07724.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -