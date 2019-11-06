|
|
Catherine Calamanco
Middletown - Catherine Calamanco (nee Bauba), 77, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Bayonne, NJ on June 28, 1942 to the late Mary (nee Sugzda) and Adolph Edward Bauba. She was a longtime resident of Bayonne until relocating to N. Middletown.
Mrs. Calamanco was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Calamanco, Jr.. She is survived by her loving children, William Calamanco III; Lisa Gorski and her spouse, Joseph; Catherine Calamanco; and Corey Calamanco and his spouse, Susan; her cherished grandchildren, William Calamanco IV, Eric Calamanco, Robert Simmonds, James Calamanco, Michael Calamanco, Isabella Gorski, and Sophia Gorski; her 3 great-grandchildren; her dear siblings, Carol Bauba, Joan Fischer, and Edward Bauba; her loving aunt, Ann Szyskowski (nee Sugzda) and uncle, Joseph Sugzda (Michelina); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Catherine was a graduate of Bayonne High School. She married William Calamanco II on September 3, 1960 at St. Vincent's Church in Bayonne. Catherine, along with her husband, managed their own business, Aries Maintenance Company, for over 25 years until their retirement. Catherine was very devoted to her family and was known as a diligent and hard worker. She touched the lives of all that knew her and will be greatly missed by those that loved her.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019from 3-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A prayer service will be held during the visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Catherine's name to the Monmouth County ASPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown , NJ 07724.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019