Catherine Diorio



Catherine Diorio, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday June 22, 2020 of natural causes with her family by her side.



Baba, as she was known by all was born in New York City, one of six children, married to Julius Diorio who was the love of her life. She was the loving mother of three children, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved spending time with.



She was a skilled seamstress and worked into her 80's at Colts Neck High School.



She loved nothing more than laying in the sun by the pool with her family especially in the Cayman Islands. Catherine was an accomplished cook, specializing in Italian and Polish foods. Baba was one of a kind and could find humor in any situation. Everyone knew she had a certain way of phrasing things that was quite unique.



Catherine was predeceased by her parents, four sisters, two brothers, husband Julius, and great granddaughter, Harper.



She is survived by her children; Robert, Geraldine, and Joseph and their spouses; grandchildren Jayson, Michael, Julie, Kyle, Brianna, Joseph and Nicholas; as well as great grandchildren Michael, Josie, Quinn, Hailey, Max, Trey, Kash, Smith and Clarke.



Catherine was a true matriarch of the family and will be missed by all.



The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Friday at 10 am.









