Catherine Dixon
Catherine Dixon affectionately known as Madear was called to her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, March 20, 2020
Catherine was born on December 14, 1937, in Fort Mitchell, Alabama. She was the oldest of five children. In 1954 Catherine was united in holy matrimony to the late Charlie Lee Dixon Sr. From that union they were blessed with three children.
Catherine was employed at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital for over 25 years and retired as a Human Services Assistant in July 1998.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mae E. Miles and Willie H. Miles, husband Charlie Lee Dixon Sr., daughter Proym E. Smart, and son Anthony D. Dixon.
Left to cherish her loving memories: Son Charlie L. Dixon Jr. Red Bank, two sisters Annie P Craig Neptune NJ, Willie M. Banks, Como N.C, two brothers Eddie Miles Baldwinsville, NY, David C. Miles Fort Mitchell, AL. Six grandchildren, Marchelle Baldwin -Hoogvliet, Kasey Dudley, Ryan Bennett, Jennifer Smith, Jacklyn A. Dixon, and Jay-la Johnson. Eleven great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Future plans for public memorial service's will be communicated at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020