Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Catherine E. Cornetto Obituary
Catherine E. Cornetto

Forked River, Lacey - Catherine E. Cornetto, 87, of Forked River, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Stafford Township.

Mrs. Cornetto was a homemaker and devoted her life to her husband and family.

Born in New York, NY, she resided in West New York, NJ, before moving to the Forked River section of Lacey Township 50 years ago.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph V.; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Patricia, Morristown, NJ, Kevin and Kathy, Ringoes, NJ, and Joseph, Jr., Forked River; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Karen Drammissi and John, Barnegat and Kate Beyer and Wayne, Waretown; a brother, Edward O'Brien, formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ; 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 10 - 11 am Saturday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey where a funeral service will be offered at 11 am. Burial will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine would be appreciated to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation at dystonia-foundation.org; for more information, please visit laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019
