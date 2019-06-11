|
|
Catherine F. Duffy
Asbury - Catherine F. Duffy (nee McGowan), 97 of Asbury passed away at home surrounded by her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 2 White Bridge Road, Pittstown on Thursday, June 13th at 10:00 AM. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Annandale. Visitation will be held at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home, 26 Main Street, Lebanon on Wednesday, 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Hunterdon Hospice, 2100 Wescott Drive, Flemington, NJ 08822 would be appreciated.
Catherine was born in Brooklyn on January 15, 1922 and lived in Newark, Maplewood, Locust, Monmouth Beach, and Pompton Plains before moving to Asbury 5 years ago. She graduated cum laude in 1943 from College of Mount St. Vincent in Riverdale, NY. "Kay," as she was known, was a regent for 8 years of the NJ Chapter of Mount St. Vincent Alumnae Association, served on the editorial board of The Advocate, Newark diocesan paper, was a charter founding member of the Woman's Guild of Seton Hall College of Medicine and Dentistry in 1953, President of the Woman's Guild of Seton Hall University from 1961-62 and 1975-77 and chaired many fund raisers and helped raise $2,8000,000 for grants to pre-medical and pre-dental students at the university, charter founding member and Secretary of the Society of St. Michael the Archangel 1989- 2001. Kay was installed in 1995 by John Cardinal O'Connor in St. Patrick's Cathedral as a Lady of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and was elevated in rank to Lady Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem by his Excellency Henry J. Mansell, KCHS Archbishop of Hartford, Conn in St. Patrick's Cathedral in September 2006. Kay was predeceased by her husband William J. Duffy M.D. and her brother Thomas McGowan M.D. She is survived by her children Bill Duffy, Cathleen DeLorenzo, Eileen Schultz and Christine Michelle Duffy, grandchildren Siobain, Katie, Christine, Laura, A.J., and Colleen and great grandchildren Sophia and Saoirse, sister-in-law Cherie and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019