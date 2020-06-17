Catherine F. Fitzgerald
1918 - 2020
Catherine F. Fitzgerald

Catherine F. Fitzgerald died peacefully on June 14, 2020.

Born in Belmar, NJ on December 2, 1918. She was the eldest daughter of Ethel E. Reichey (Armes) and Charles W. Reichey.

Catherine graduated from St. Rose High School in Belmar NJ. After graduation she attended secretarial school and began her career as a Legal Secretary in Asbury Park, NJ. While working she received a letter from her friend Dee's brother, Paul Fitzgerald while on a naval assignment in Hawaii. After a romance by mail, telegrams, a phone proposal, and in the midst of WWII, they married when his ship docked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard before Paul deployed to the North Atlantic for the duration of the war. Catherine and their growing family would follow Paul's post-war career around NJ, Newport, RI, Port Lyautey (now Kenitra), Morocco, finally settling in Shrewsbury NJ, where she lived for more than 60 years. Catherine was a regular communicant at St. James Church in Red Bank, NJ and found solace praying the Rosary her entire life.

As her children grew older, Catherine resumed a career with a regional bank, ultimately retiring from Wells Fargo. Retirement afforded her the opportunity to pursue her love of knitting and reading, until she spotted a Help Wanted sign at the Fort Monmouth Library. There she began her next career retiring at the age of 90 after two decades of service. Her colleagues at the library provided her great support upon her beloved Paul's death in 1993, after more than a half-century of marriage. In recent years, she split her time between Kennebunkport, Maine and NJ before moving to Maine in 2018.

Catherine is also predeceased by her parents and sister Dorothy, daughter-in-law Mildred Fitzgerald, and all her sisters and brothers-in-law. She will be deeply missed by her children and their spouses, David and Linda Fitzgerald (Winter Springs, FL), Stephanie and Steven Singer (Santa Cruz, CA), Mark and Virginia Fitzgerald (Hilton Head, SC), Geralyn Fitzgerald and Paul Hogan (Kennebunkport, ME), Janine Fitzgerald and Fred Horn (Louisville, CO) her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to Covid 19, a private funeral mass will be held in Kennebunk, ME. A service open to all will be planned at St. James, Red Bank, NJ once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
