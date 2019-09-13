Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 Mule Rd.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 Mule Rd.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Catherine F. Holst Mersinger Wolf


1934 - 2019
Catherine F. Holst Mersinger Wolf Obituary
Catherine F. Holst Mersinger Wolf

Toms River - Catherine F. Holst Mersinger Wolf age 85, a resident of Toms River, NJ passed away Wednesday September 11th at Community Medical Center, Toms River. She was born August 11, 1934 in Hoboken, NJ. Catherine was predeceased by her 1st husband William F. Mersinger and her 2nd husband Edward C. Wolf. She was the loving mother of Joyce Nelson and her companion Michael Dyr, William G. Mersinger and his wife Brenda, Sharon Wolf and William Wolf, Barbara Skirtun and her husband Michael, Edward Wolf and his wife Donna, sister to Gertrude Broderick and her husband Neil, Laraine Bruen and her husband Warren and Gloria LaMorte, 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visiting will be held Sunday from 2-6 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A prayer service will be held 10 am Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. or 732-219-6654. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019
