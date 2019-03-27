|
Catherine Falco (nee) Keelan
Middletown - Catherine Falco (nee) Keelan - 91, of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at her home. Catherine was born on July 26, 1927 in Newark, NJ. After graduating Red Bank Catholic High School Catherine met her husband Carmen and married in 1947. Catherine lived in Keansburg, NJ raising her family. She worked at St. Ann's Rectory and for Eugene J. Bedell in his Senate Office. Catherine is predeceased by her husband Carmen, siblings Patrick, John, Bernie, Bobby, and Helen Ann as well as her parents Patrick and Sarah. She is the devoted mother to Paul and his wife Karen, Barbara and her husband Patrick Mescal, Mickey JR and his wife Leslie, and Jimbo and his wife Renee. She is the caring sister to Ruth Kauffmann and Tom Keelan. She is survived by 12 grandchildren Melissa and husband Ryan Bradbury, Amanda and husband Michael Sprague, Venessa and her significant other Berto Nazario, Josh and wife Hanna Rice, Matthew, Paul, Carmen, Lauren, Jillian, Keegan, Brendan, and Taylor. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren. Catherine had many joys in life some of which were knitting, reading, music and dancing. Of all her joys it was her family that made her shine brightest. She truly cared about everyone and will be missed by all who knew her.
Catherine will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 4 - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday March 28, 2019 at The Church of Saint Catherine Laboure in Middletown, NJ at 11:15am. Interment to follow after at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019