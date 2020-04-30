Catherine Hansen Borthwick
1933 - 2020
Catherine Hansen Borthwick

Freehold - Catherine H. Borthwick, 86, of Freehold, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born in Plainfield, NJ; she resided in Woodbridge all of her childhood, attending Woodbridge HS and worked at Merck after her graduation. Upon her marriage, she moved to Matawan where she raised her two girls, became a member of Matawan Presbyterian Church, and sang in the church choir. Catherine worked for the Old Bridge Board of Education as a Payroll Clerk and an Administrative Assistant. After retiring from the Board of Education, she moved to Benton, PA where she enjoyed baking, gardening, puzzles and walking in her woods.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, John Borthwick; she is survived by her two daughters, Elise Eisenberg and her husband, Steven and Elaine Wesley and her companion, Buddy Wesley; her grandchildren, Morgan and Taylor Eisenberg, Ashley LeMay and her husband, Michael and Ryan and Kristin Wesley; her sister-in-law, Joan Hansen; her nephew, Brian Hansen, as well as many other extended family.

Services will be private under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown. Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the Jacques Cousteau Coastal Center, 130 Great Bay Blvd., Tuckerton NJ 08087.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
I met Catherine several years ago when Elise introduced me to her sweet mother. I am blessed to have a wonderful last memory of Catherine from this past September where I was invited to come along with Elise and Morgan to visit her. We walked in a room where Bingo was taken place and Morgan jumped right in to play along with her. I stood back and watched this beautiful woman of God living in the moment. I can clearly remember just pausing and taking it all in. This was not an image of a depressing place, it was pleasant in many ways. We went back to her private room where it was transformed into a home where you were wrapped in love and then we wheeled her out in the courtyard which was beautiful and I could tell she loved nature just like her daughter! It truly was a Beautiful Day that was Blessed by God. Im thankful that I had the opportunity to meet Catherine here on earth and I look forward to seeing her again in Our Eternal Home.
Michele Underwood
Friend
