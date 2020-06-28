Catherine (Kay) Harte
Manchester - Catherine (Kay) Harte, 100 years old, of Manchester, NJ died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. Born in Manhattan, she lived in Marine Park, Brooklyn for 45 years before moving to Manchester in 1994. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, James Harte; her parents Patrick and Mary Leavey; her daughter Valerie; her brothers Joseph and William Leavey. She worked for Moran Towing in New York City in the accounting department for 15 years before retiring in 1985. Kay was an avid bridge player. Survived by her loving children and their spouses: Kevin, his wife Kelly; Gary, his wife Carol; Erin, her husband Mark; Coleen, her husband Michael. Also, her loving granddaughters: Danielle, Alyona, Tara, Caroline and great-grandson Grayson. Her loving sister Ann Francis of Springfield, Illinois. Loving nieces: Sr. Patricia Francis, Lynn Scott, Cathy Tapscott, Jamie Howard and Joanne Perona. And her loving nephews William and Stephen Leavey. Visitation is Tuesday 9- 10 AM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 AM at St Luke Church, Toms River with interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. For directions and online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.