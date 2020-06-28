Catherine (Kay) Harte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine (Kay) Harte

Manchester - Catherine (Kay) Harte, 100 years old, of Manchester, NJ died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. Born in Manhattan, she lived in Marine Park, Brooklyn for 45 years before moving to Manchester in 1994. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, James Harte; her parents Patrick and Mary Leavey; her daughter Valerie; her brothers Joseph and William Leavey. She worked for Moran Towing in New York City in the accounting department for 15 years before retiring in 1985. Kay was an avid bridge player. Survived by her loving children and their spouses: Kevin, his wife Kelly; Gary, his wife Carol; Erin, her husband Mark; Coleen, her husband Michael. Also, her loving granddaughters: Danielle, Alyona, Tara, Caroline and great-grandson Grayson. Her loving sister Ann Francis of Springfield, Illinois. Loving nieces: Sr. Patricia Francis, Lynn Scott, Cathy Tapscott, Jamie Howard and Joanne Perona. And her loving nephews William and Stephen Leavey. Visitation is Tuesday 9- 10 AM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 AM at St Luke Church, Toms River with interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. For directions and online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Oliverie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St Luke Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved