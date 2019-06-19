|
Catherine J. Saunders
Toms River - Catherine J. Saunders, 93, of Toms River passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Kearny, NJ Catherine had lived in Rahway before moving to Toms River almost 40 years ago. Catherine worked in Sales for the Dollar Store in Lakehurst until her retirement in 1991. Catherine loved to read and play Bingo but most importantly she loved to be around people.
Predeceased by her husband Glen in 1992, Catherine was also predeceased by her granddaughter Tara Flaherty just last year. Catherine is survived by her loving children, Glen Saunders of AZ, Linda Flaherty of TX and Chris Saunders of NJ, her grandchildren, Glen Saunders, Jason Flaherty, Candra Metzger and her six great grandchildren, Elijah, Marley, Gianna, Bryce, Evan and Liam.
A mass will be celebrated Wednesday June 19, 2019 10 am at St. John's RC Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019