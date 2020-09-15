Catherine Janet Boud



Wall Township - Catherine Janet Boud, "Janet", of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, following a brief illness. She was 77 years old.



Janet, as she was best known to her family, friends, colleagues and clients, was born in Neptune on March 6, 1946 to Madeline Perrine and William Howard Boud.



Following the untimely death of her father, Janet grew up in Avon with her mother. She was a graduate of Avon Grammar School and of Asbury Park High School, Class of 1961.



After graduating from high school, Janet joined her mother's accounting business, Madeline Boud Services. Accounting was a perfect fit, as Janet had a passion for numbers and details. Following her mother's untimely death, she went to work for John DeWyngaert, CPA, in Loch Arbor, eventually becoming a partner in DeWyngaert and Boud. In 2019, she retired after fifty years in professional accounting.



In her younger years, Janet loved to travel. She had an appreciation for great food and often dined out with family and friends. Desert was by far her favorite and she relished anything chocolate. She was an avid reader and enjoyed relaxing while listening to music.



Janet will always be in our hearts and those who loved her, will cherish the wonderful memories they made together.



Surviving are her cousins; Paul and Christine Allison, and David and Anna Allison, and their children; Candace, Elena and Clara, all of Atlanta, GA, members of the "DeWyngaert family" living in NJ and FL and many lifelong friends.



Out of respect for Janet's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store