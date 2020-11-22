Catherine Jillings
Manalapan - Catherine Jillings (nee Thurlow) 93, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Manalapan, NJ. She was a eucharistic minister at her beloved St. Thomas More R. C. Church and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was devoted to her church, children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her dear friends and clergy at St. Thomas More Church.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Henri Jillings; her son, Stephen Johnson; her five brothers, William, Thomas, Harold, Gerard and Francis Thurlow and her two sisters, Mary Searing and Helen Imbriale. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Rosemary Johnson and Tom Quaranta and Lorraine and Joe Nicastro and her son, Eugene Johnson; her sister and brother-in-law, Marge and Stan Kozlowski and her sister Alice Cisek; her six grandchildren, Joseph, Steven and Kaitlyn Nicastro, Thomas Quaranta and Jessica and Patrick Johnson; and the family dog, Kaia.
Catherine's passing leaves her family and friends with utter sadness, and yet, a feeling of tremendous gratitude for having known and loved her. Catherine was all we aspire to be, a beautiful heart pulsing with never-ending kindness. The joy and happiness she brought to so many people will be her true legacy, a once in a lifetime soul who blessed each person she touched. Catherine is with her son Stephen now, and with her Savior, and we are certain the renowned power of her prayer will continue to touch us all.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 pm at the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan, NJ 07726. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More R.C. Church in Manalapan, NJ. Interment is scheduled to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Queens, New York.
The family acknowledges the challenges that the pandemic may present to those who would otherwise be with us. Please do not feel compelled to attend services. If you choose to attend, in keeping with CDC Guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required for the safety of all. In lieu of flowers, Catherine requested donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Thomas More R.C. Church, 186 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726.
