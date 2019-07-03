|
Catherine "Pickle" Lindner
Beachwood - Catherine "Pickle" Lindner, 72, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away on June 30, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. She was born in Newark, NJ, to the late Frederick and Catherine (Baum) Pickel, and lived in Bloomfield, NJ, before moving to Beachwood eight years ago. Catherine was an Office Manager at Thomas Designs in Millburn, NJ. She enjoyed playing cards, loved chocolate, and enjoyed the beach and going to the arcades. Catherine loved the time she spent with her family, especially going to the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her deceased pet dog Maddie. Catherine was happy and full of life and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Catherine is survived by her four children: Robert Lindner and wife Tracy, Colleen Sweeney and husband Thomas, Brian Lindner and wife Cristina, and Cheryl Lindner; and her grandchildren Thomas and wife Grace, Ryan, Emily, Michael, Carolyn, Christopher, Tyler and Macayla. She is also survived by her three sisters: Barbara MacLean, Carole Gallagher, and Linda Sims and husband Thomas; and her extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 6th, 2019, from 10 AM until the Service at 2 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Catherine's name to The Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, 67 Route 37 West, Riverwood Plaza Bldg. 2, Toms River, NJ 08755 or at www.caregivervolunteers.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019