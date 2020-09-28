Catherine M. Donnelly



Port Saint Lucie, FL - Catherine M. Donnelly passed away on September 16, 2020 at her home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. She was 66.



Catherine was born in Newark, New Jersey to Edward and Mary Donnelly. She grew up in Sea Girt, where she was the first baby baptized at St. Mark's Catholic Church. She attended St. Catherine School in Spring Lake and St. Rose High School in Belmar, where she made enduring friendships. She began riding horses at an early age at a horse farm close to her family home on Chicago Boulevard, thus kindling a lifelong passion for horses. She went on to study at Boston University, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology in 1976.



After college, Catherine attended the Katharine Gibbs School in New York, which led to her employment with International Thoroughbred Breeders (ITB). The pedigree work that she did there and the connections that she made led to a lifelong career in the thoroughbred industry. In 1986, she began working as the personal assistant for Virginia Kraft Payson, the owner of Payson Stud, a successful and internationally recognized thoroughbred breeding business. She held this position until her retirement in 2015.



Through her work with Payson Stud, Catherine lived in multiple places, including Saratoga and Sands Point, New York. However, the place that was dearest to her was Jupiter Island, Florida, where she resided from 1987 to 1995. She loved the relaxed atmosphere and tropical climate of coastal Florida, as well as her frequent visits to Payson Park, the storied training center for Payson Stud's thoroughbreds. Though she relocated to her family home in Sea Girt in 1995, it was these fond memories that inspired her to move to Port Saint Lucie in 2017 with her longtime partner Randy Johnson.



Catherine loved to cook, especially elaborate gourmet meals that she shared with family and friends. She was an early riser who loved the calm and quiet of pre-dawn hours. She shared her family's sharp wit, and her engaging personality meant that she was a good friend and neighbor wherever she lived. She loved animals, particularly horses and dogs, and enjoyed many years of companionship with her dogs Memphis and Billy. She was a good friend of Bill W., who gave her great comfort, for 12 years.



Catherine was preceded in death by her parents Edward J. Donnelly and Mary Stinson Donnelly. She leaves behind many dear friends and a family who will miss her always: her partner Randy Johnson; her brother John E. Donnelly; her nephews and nieces Thomas Dunning, Michael Dunning, Tara Donnelly, and Meghan Donnelly; and three grandnieces and nephews.









