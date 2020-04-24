|
|
Catherine M. Lavin
Toms River and formerly of Bradley Beach - Catherine M. (nee Cunningham) Lavin, 93 of Toms River passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Complete Care at Green Acres, Toms River. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she came to North America in the early 1950's arriving in Canada and then to the United States. She had resided in Bradley Beach for many years and then in Whiting for several years before moving to Toms River a year ago. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Peter J. Lavin in 1990, her daughter in law Diane Lavin, and her siblings. Surviving are her 2 sons, Peter Lavin and wife Susan in Brielle, Anthony Lavin in Whiting, and her grandsons Sean Lavin of Brielle, Ian O'Keefe and wife Michelle in Madison, NJ, Timothy O'Keefe and wife Xhenet in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and great-grandchildren, Brandon and Emma O'Keefe. Private graveside service will be held in the Lavin family plot in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling the arrangements for her family. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020