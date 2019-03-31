Services
Catherine Parzick
Whiting - Catherine M. Parzick, Whiting, 94, passed away March 27 in the loving embrace of her children.

Catherine was an incredibly talented lady who loved crocheting, quilting, knitting and making stained glass lamps. Catherine worked at Frequency Engineering Laboratories, Farmingdale, NJ, as an electronic assembler during the Vietnam War, then at B & D, Caanan, CT., before retiring..

She was predeceased by her husband Ret. Master Sergeant Stanley Parzick. Catherine was the last living of 14 brothers and sisters. Surviving are her daughters; Linda Lines Steadman and her husband William Steadman of Cape Charles, Virginia, Susan Benziger, Pine Beach, NJ and Catherine's only grandson, Coltan Benziger, and a loving son, Robert Parzick and his wife, Nadine of Thornton, CO.

Catherine was originally from Great Barrington, MA., where she met her life long husband and moved to Long Branch, NJ during WWII. Subsequently living in Whiting, NJ.

Condolences only. Private services are being arranged.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019
