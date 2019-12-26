|
Catherine M. Stolz
Brick - Catherine M. Stolz, 94, of Brick passed on December 23, 2019. Born in Oneida, NY she attended business school in Albany, NY and worked as an Administrative Assistant in the English Department at Bergen Community College in Paramus, NJ for 25 years. Catherine formerly resided in Oradell, NJ from 1963 to 1988 before moving to Jamison, PA and settling in Barnegat, NJ. She was active in the Barnegat community and a devoted member of St. Mary's Church. She loved being with family and friends and traveling to Cape Cod.
Predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, John J. Stolz, she is survived by her five children and their spouses, Susan & the late William Ashley, Janet & Robert Westcott, John & Janet Stolz, Thomas Stolz, Robert & Kimberley Stolz as well as many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 9:30 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 747 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Interment will follow in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019