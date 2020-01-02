|
Catherine M. Trivett
Middletown - Catherine Miglino Trivett passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019 surrounded by love after a short but valiant battle with cancer. She was born July 25, 1944, and raised in Queens, NY, the youngest daughter of Frank and Alice Miglino. She married Richard W. Trivett on August 21, 1971. They moved to Middletown during their first year of marriage, where they lived for the remainder of their 48 1/2 year marriage. While raising her four children, Catherine worked as an office manager in Matawan until her retirement and completed her bachelor's degree in psychology in 1994 at Kean University where she made the Dean's List multiple times. Catherine had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed photography, reading, traveling and was a member of Middletown Ramblers square dancing troupe. Catherine volunteered at the St. Catherine's Catholic Church food pantry where she was a parishioner since moving to Middletown.
Of all her hobbies, her passion was quilting. She made beautiful quilts, hand stitched with so much love, for family, friends and strangers. No family member or friend could ever go cold with the love and warmth her masterpieces created. She would often donate quilts for charity fundraising events and to various groups for distribution.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Richard, her four loving children Jessica, of Middletown, Kevin and his wife Kelly of Middletown, Mark and his wife Isis of Miami Beach, Florida and Joyce of Kauai, Hawaii, her sisters Winifred McAteer of Dallas, Texas and Lucille Miglino of Tucson, Arizona. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers in law, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Sunday, January 5 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 6 at 9:30 at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Avenue, Middletown. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Catherine's name be made to St. Catherine's food Pantry (http://stcathek.org/) or 3 Hearts 4 Paws Animal Rescue (https://www.3hearts4paws.com/). For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020