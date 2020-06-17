Catherine "Kitty" Mantel
Ocean Grove - Catherine "Kitty" Mantel, 98, of Ocean Grove, NJ, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on June 13th, at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehab (Manor By The Sea) in Ocean Grove. She was three weeks shy of her 99th birthday.
Kitty was born on July 6, 1921, spending her early years in Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens before moving to Ocean Grove in 1973. Kitty's homemaking years coincided with her husband Emil's WWII military service. Kitty later worked a secretarial job for several years at St. Francis Preparatory School in Brooklyn, enjoying communication with Brother Jeremy until her death.
Kitty was a member of the Neptune Senior Center and of St. Paul's UMC in Ocean Grove, which she faithfully attended until prevented by physical infirmities. In prior service, Kitty sang in the church choir, volunteered at Jersey Shore Hospital, and participated in Caring Friends at St. Paul's UMC.
Kitty was an avid reader, loved word puzzles, and was a die-hard Mets fan. When Covid-19 prevented Major League baseball games, she faithfully watched the Mets classics replays. She lived independently until the past few months of her life, and always did things her way.
Kitty is survived by her daughter, Joyce Mantel; her daughter, Arlene Malanga and "son" by marriage, Tom; her granddaughters Sharon (and Anthony) Moscato and Michelle (and Christopher) Juliano; and great-grandchildren, Ryan (and Leah) Juliano, Joseph Juliano, Anthony Moscato III, Megan Juliano and Matthew Moscato. She is also survived by her dear friend, Dorothy Frost, whom Kitty thought of as another daughter.
She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Emil in 2011 and a baby daughter, Carol-Ann, in 1941.
Francioni, Taylor and Lopez will coordinate final arrangements. Due to the recent pandemic, any services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Little People of America would be appreciated at http://www.lpaonline.org by clicking the green "donate" button.
The family extends their appreciation to Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehab (Manor By The Sea) for their compassionate care of Kitty. A special thank you to a nurse named Summer for making sure Kitty was not alone and holding Kitty's hand until she passed.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.