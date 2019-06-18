Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Catherine Mary "Kay" Dolan

Jackson Twp. - Catherine Mary "Kay" Dolan, age 89, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4-8 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Her funeral liturgy will be offered at 9:30 AM on Friday, June 21, 2019, at The Church of St. Veronica, 4215 Route 9 North, Howell Twp., NJ. Entombment will follow in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Mary Queen of Peace Mausoleum, 2351 Massachusetts Ave., Lakewood Twp., NJ. For further information, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019
