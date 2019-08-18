|
|
Catherine McCarthy
Fairton - Catherine B. McCarthy (nee Sexton), age 86, of Bridgeton passed away on Friday August 16th, 2019. Born in Staten Island, she was formerly of Beachwood, Toms River, Waretown and Whiting before moving to Fairton eleven years ago. Catherine was an LPN who worked at Community Medical Center and Bayview Convalescent Center before retiring in 2005. She was a Girl Scout Leader, 4H Leader, a Member of the East Dover First Aid, the Red Hat Society, St. Joseph's Ladies Auxiliary and the Audubon Club of Whiting. Mrs. McCarthy enjoyed creating porcelain dolls and sewing, she loved to travel and go treasure hunting, and spending time with her grandkids, great-grandkids and animals.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband Gerard in 1998, son Robert in 1962, sister Dolores in 1987 and grandson Joseph Odoardo in 2011. Surviving are her daughters, Deborah McCarthy and her husband Thomas Fleig of Fairton, and Anna Marie Miller and her husband Howard Hammerstrom of Waretown, grandchildren, Amanda Debenedetto and her husband Neal of Forked River, Melissa Webster and her husband Ben of VA, and Emily Brisch and her husband Andrew of AZ, along with great-grandchildren Neal Michael, Arianna and Alexandra Debenedetto of Forked River and Gabriella Brisch of AZ.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday August 20th, 2019 from 10am until the time of the service at Noon at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019