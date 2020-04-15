Resources
Keansburg - Catherine Miller, 96, of Keansburg, NJ passed away Tuesday, April 14th, at Bayside Manor Nursing Home.

Catherine was born in Red Hook Brooklyn, NY on January 16, 1924, a daughter of the late Catherine (Kenny) and John Sachs. Catherine lived in Largo, Florida and Union Beach before moving to Keansburg.

She is retired Bus Driver at Van Nortwick Bus Company Hazlet.

Catherine is predeceased by her loving husband James Miller Sr. She is survived by her devoted children James Miller Jr. and Dolores Malinowski and her four cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A private service will be held for Catherine, to leave a condolence message please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
