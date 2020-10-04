Catherine Murphy



Brick - Catherine Murphy, 64 of Brick died Saturday October 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Flushing, NY and lived in Long Island before moving to Brick twenty-one years ago.



Catherine was a Preschool Teacher at Creative Starts in Brick. She was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. She was also a member of the Guild Theater Works.



Surviving is her husband Kerry Murphy; her three daughters Lindsey Rossi and her husband Justin, Ashley Pacyna and her husband Glen, and Brittany Grieco and her husband Salvatore; her brother Frank Mangano; and four grandchildren Joseph and Adrianna Pacyna, Sonny Grieco and Dominic Rossi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Mangano, her father, Joseph Mangano, her mother-in law, Marguerite B. Murphy and her father-in law Francis Murphy, Jr.



Visitation will be Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, NJ .



A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday October 8th at 10:00 am at St. Dominic's RC Church. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall Twp.









