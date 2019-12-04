Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Jackson Twp - Catherine Nabel 85, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Sunrise at Jackson, Jackson Twp., NJ. She was born in Queens, NY and resided the Bronx, NY, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 56 years ago.

Catherine was employed as a cashier for K-Mart, Howell Twp., NJ, for 13 years, prior to her retirement in 1990.

She was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.

Catherine's family would like to thank the Jackson Senior Center, the Regency Memory Club of Toms River, Holisticare Hospice and Sunrise of Jackson, for taking such good care of Catherine.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Anna Russo; her sister, Anita Lanzo; and by her husband, John Joseph Nabel, Sr. in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Shepard and her husband, Eugene of Jackson Twp.; her sons, Gus Nabel and his wife, Jill of Jackson Twp., and John Nabel and his wife, Mary of Chatsworth, NJ; her grandchildren, Eugene Shepard and his wife, Devare, Jennifer Nabel and her fiancé Jay Kuhn, Gus Nabel, John Nabel and his wife Ika, Lucy Nabel, Harrison Nabel and Katie Shepard; her 7 great grandchildren; her brother, Michael Russo of East Stroudsburg, PA; her many nieces and nephews; and by her many friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Her funeral liturgy will follow at 9:00 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, NJ 08562. If so desired, contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, www.stjude.org/donate, or to an animal facility of your choice, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
