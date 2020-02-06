Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
Spring Lake, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Odell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Kitty" Odell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Kitty" Odell Obituary
Catherine "Kitty" Odell

Wall - Catherine N. Odell (Nee Nagle), 94, of Wall, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home.

Kitty was born in New York City and was a longtime resident of White Plains before moving to Wall 35 years ago. She graduated from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing, N.Y.C. and started her career working as an R.N. at Mt. Kisco Hospital. She received a B.S.N. from New York University and worked as a School Nurse at Mt. Pleasant Central School District in Thornwood, NY, for many, many years until her retirement in 1984.

Kitty was a devoted wife to the late Nathaniel F. Odell. She was a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members, close friends and neighbors. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM (please go directly to Church). Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -