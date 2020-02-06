|
|
Catherine "Kitty" Odell
Wall - Catherine N. Odell (Nee Nagle), 94, of Wall, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home.
Kitty was born in New York City and was a longtime resident of White Plains before moving to Wall 35 years ago. She graduated from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing, N.Y.C. and started her career working as an R.N. at Mt. Kisco Hospital. She received a B.S.N. from New York University and worked as a School Nurse at Mt. Pleasant Central School District in Thornwood, NY, for many, many years until her retirement in 1984.
Kitty was a devoted wife to the late Nathaniel F. Odell. She was a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members, close friends and neighbors. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM (please go directly to Church). Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020