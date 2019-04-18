|
Catherine R. Van Nostrand
Berkeley Twp. - Catherine R. Van Nostrand, 98, of Silver Ridge Park Westerly in Berkeley Twp., passed away at home on April 16, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she grew up in Belleville where she graduated from Belleville High School in 1938. In 1941 she married her childhood sweetheart Walter and they bought a house in Bloomfield where they raised their three children. Catherine worked as a claims adjuster for three insurance companies, Prudential, Empire Mutual and Mutual of Omaha. In 1983 they retired to Silver Ridge Park Westerly and became active members at the Pinelands Reformed Church in Toms River. Catherine had always felt very blessed for having the love of her husband of 60 years as well as her entire family. She enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, and watching the birds and deer from her back window but most of all was spending time with her family.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband Walter in 2002. She is survived by her son Wayne Van Nostrand and his wife Amy of Oakton, VA and two daughters, Lynn Van Nostrand-Jones and her husband TJ of Pensacola, FL and Gail Heinold and her husband James of North Cape May, NJ; three grandchildren, Jen, James and Jack, two step grandsons Nicholas and Jonathan and two great-granddaughters, Kayla and Izzy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 10:30 AM-11:00 AM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM and burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019