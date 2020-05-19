Catherine Rose Nagy



Catherine Rose Nagy (Cigler) entered into eternal rest Monday, May 18, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was 78 years old.



Catherine was born at home in Franklin Township, NJ on April 7,1942 to John and Mary Cigler. She attended New Brunswick High School where she was a majorette and was in the graduating class of 1959. She met her husband Daniel J. Nagy, Sr. while she was a senior in High School and he was in the Navy. One year after Daniel was out of the service they were married on April 22, 1961.



After leaving Franklin Township Dan and Cathy moved to Raritan, NJ where they lived for 46 years and then moved down the shore to Manchester Township, NJ. She worked for Johnson and Johnson (Ortho Pharmaceutical) in the payroll division for 30 years retiring in 2004. Catherine loved going to her winter home in Bluffton, SC and one of her favorite past times was going to all the second-hand shops. Catherine was in love with everything Disney. Her first trip to Disney World was in 1972 and then it became everything Mickey. She was also one of the original DVC owners (Disney Vacation Club) buying sight unseen in 1991. She enjoyed baking and her cookies were the highlight of every family gathering.



Catherine is predeceased by her parents John and Mary Cigler, her older brother Michael Cigler and his wife Josephine Cigler (Niro), her brother-in-law's Peter Nagy and Joseph Nagy. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Daniel J Nagy Sr, her son Daniel J Nagy Jr and his wife Diane of Ocean NJ, her daughter Kimberly Nagy and her partner David Jones of Venice, FL, three grandchildren Kellie (Nagy) Carpenter and her husband Nick of Tenafly, NJ, Molly Rose Nagy and Daniel J. Nagy, III of Ocean NJ. She is also survived by her two sister-in-law's Kathy Nagy of Milltown, NJ and Linda Nagy of Bluffton, SC, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Catherine was a very generous, loving woman who will be greatly missed.



Due to the current pandemic the viewing and funeral will be private with immediate family only. The family will announce at a later date a celebration of life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store