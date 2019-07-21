|
|
Catherine T. "Tootie" Bordonali
Tampa, FL - Catherine T. "Tootie" Bordonali, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Hospice within Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Tootie was born on May 11, 1930 in Lakewood, NJ and throughout her life lived in Lakewood, NJ; Levittown, NY; Paramus, NJ; Wayside, NJ; Reading, PA; Oldsmar, FL, and finally Tampa, FL. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Salvatore "Sam" Bordonali, her grandson, Mario Bordonali, and son-in-law, Sean Duran, as well as her parents, William E. Pillion and Anna M. Peters, and her brothers and sisters, Harry Pillion, Ann Griffith, Dorothy Bartolf, Bill Pillion, Eddie Pillion, Harold "Archie" Pillion, and Jimmy Pillion.
Tootie is survived by her children, John Bordonali (Terri), Frank Bordonali, Jeanne Williscroft (Glenn), James Bordonali (Vera), Jacqueline Griggs (Kevin), and Kathleen Duran; her grandchildren, Bryan Williscroft, Erin Williscroft, Elena Bordonali, Andrea Bordonali, Grace Griggs, and Bridget Duran, as well as great-grandchild Grayson Williscroft. Extended family includes sister Virginia Matthews and numerous nieces and nephews.
In her high school year book it stated that her aspiration was to become an "Air Line Hostess", she instead married an Air Line Pilot and lived the unconventional life of a pilot's wife. A woman of her time, she ran a busy household with ease, enjoyed sewing which led to making beautiful quilts and was known for whipping up a batch of toll house cookies at the blink of an eye! She even learned to play the piano which she loved to do when there was time. She and Sam were also founding members of their neighborhood parish, St. Anselms, and Tootie was an active volunteer which helped to make the church a success. Together she and Sam raised six children and her greatest joy was spending time with them and her grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass for both Tootie and Sam will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Church, River Avenue, Lakewood, NJ on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. Internment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery and Mausoleum will follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019