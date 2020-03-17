|
|
Catherine V. Reilly
Eatontown - EATONTOWN - Catherine Veronica Reilly, a resident of Eatontown, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, less than five months before her 97th birthday. She died as she lived, with dignity, grace, faith in God, and in the loving care of her family. Catherine was better known as Kitty, Mrs. R., Mrs. Kitty, Herself, and—her favorite names—Gram and Gram Kitty.
Kitty is survived by her devoted and loving sons, Michael and his partner Roni; Brian and his wife Mary; Kerry; Christopher and his wife Lu-Ann; and Sean, as well as her treasured grandchildren, Kelly, Mary Kate, and Michael. She is predeceased by her husband VIncent, and sons Vincent Jr. and Kevin.
Because of the current restrictions, services this week will be limited to a graveside ceremony on Thursday, March 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. A Mass of Remembrance to celebrate her grand life will take place at a later date. Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit her memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Kitty was born in Point Pleasant on Aug. 1, 1923, and was raised in The Oranges. She graduated from East Orange High School in 1941, and married her sweetheart VIncent Reilly in 1946. They raised their family initially in West Orange and then Livingston before settling in South Orange in the early 1960s. After putting her sons through college following the sudden death of her husband in 1973, she relocated to Eatontown in 1985. Her first job was at Tiffany & Co. in Newark after high school, and she remained constantly active, later working at Stern's and then Macy's into her late 80s. Her faith was a deeply important part of her life. She served as President of the Rosary Altar Society at Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange, before becoming a very active parishioner at St. Dorothea in Eatontown, where she proudly served a number of roles over the past 34 years. Her service extended to other areas - for nearly 20 years, she worked with young Down syndrome children through the Candle Lighters, resulting in long-lasting friendships with many families. Above all, her legacy will live on through friendliness, doing good deeds for others and by striving to make a difference.
Contributions in Kitty's memory can be made to Team Shamrock, which honors former South Orange neighbor Donald Robertson, who perished on Sept. 11, 2001. Make checks payable to Tunnel To Towers Foundation, and note Team Shamrock on the memo line. Address is 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306. You can also visit http://www.tunnel2towers.org and in the comment section, note Kitty Reilly for Team Shamrock.
The family also wishes to thank her favorite physician, Dr. Jeff Felzenberg. In addition, we are grateful to the B5 Nursing Staff at Monmouth Medical Center, for their outstanding comfort and support over her final days.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020