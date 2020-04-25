|
Catherine V. (Best) Sparandero age 90, died on Friday, April 24th, 2020, at Shorrock Gardens Nursing Facility, Brick, NJ., where she was loved by all those that knew her. She was born and raised in Staten Island, NY., before residing in Old Bridge, NJ., for 45 years, where she and her beloved husband raised three daughters. She retired to Lakewood in 1997. Catherine is predeceased by her husband Gabriel Robert Sparandero. Survived by her daughter's, Claudette O'Malley of Lakewood, Barbara Montalbano Bonacci and her husband Michael of Brick, Stephanie Lepore and her husband James of Brick. Also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher and Meghan Montalbano of Phoenixville, PA, Lauren O'Malley of North Bergen, Paul and Heather Montalbano of Lake Hopatcong, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Catherine was an exceptional wife and mother who was loved by many friends and neighbors, and will truly be missed by all.
Our Mom loved a good time, so a celebration of life party will be given at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020