Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Sparandero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine V. (Best) Sparandero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine V. (Best) Sparandero Obituary
Catherine V. (Best) Sparandero age 90, died on Friday, April 24th, 2020, at Shorrock Gardens Nursing Facility, Brick, NJ., where she was loved by all those that knew her. She was born and raised in Staten Island, NY., before residing in Old Bridge, NJ., for 45 years, where she and her beloved husband raised three daughters. She retired to Lakewood in 1997. Catherine is predeceased by her husband Gabriel Robert Sparandero. Survived by her daughter's, Claudette O'Malley of Lakewood, Barbara Montalbano Bonacci and her husband Michael of Brick, Stephanie Lepore and her husband James of Brick. Also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher and Meghan Montalbano of Phoenixville, PA, Lauren O'Malley of North Bergen, Paul and Heather Montalbano of Lake Hopatcong, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was an exceptional wife and mother who was loved by many friends and neighbors, and will truly be missed by all.

Our Mom loved a good time, so a celebration of life party will be given at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -