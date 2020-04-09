Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Catherine Westlund
Catherine Westlund


1934 - 2020
Catherine Westlund

Brick - Catherine Westlund, age 85, of Brick, NJ passed away on April 7, 2020. She was born in Point Pleasant and grew up in Bayhead prior to moving to Brick many years ago.

Catherine was a parishioner of Church of the Visitation; she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she was a true matriarch who kept in close contact with all her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Westlund.

Surviving Catherine is her sister Mary, her children George Westlund, Holly Roselli and, Mary Ann Westlund; she is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services for Catherine were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
