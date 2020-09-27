Cathryn A. Falcone
Manasquan - Cathryn A. Falcone, 77 of Manasquan passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side. Cathryn was born in Newark and raised in Verona. There she was a graduate of Verona High School. Cathyrn and her husband Dominick lived in Verona and raised their family there. They moved to Wall Township in 2007 and had lived there ever since. First living in Apple Ridge and then Four Seasons. Cathryn in her earlier years loved to bowl and play volleyball, she was also an avid reader, enjoyed going to the beach, and cook. She was a homemaker and involved in every aspect of her children's lives. Cathryn even coached a little league baseball team when there were no coaches available.
Cathryn was predeceased by her parents Henry and Grace Barney; her beloved son Thomas J. Falcone in 2006 and two sisters Gayle Gaffney and Judy Roth. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dominick Falcone of Manasquan and two beloved sons and a daughter-in-law Steven Falcone of Walnut Creek, CA and James Falcone and his wife Lynn of Verona. Cathryn was Mimi to Nicholas, Reese and Chase. She also leaves behind a host of relatives and many dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ with a funeral service to begin at 7 pm. Entombment will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 ______am at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Thomas J. Falcone Memorial Fund 35 Knox Hill Road Morristown, NJ 07960. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
