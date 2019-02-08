Services
Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
(732) 542-0383
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
Eatontown - Cathy Scott Hughes, 68, of Eatontown, passed away suddenly at home on February 6, 2019. She was born in Long Branch, NJ to James Arthur and Mary Jean (Fansler) Rice. She was a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School, Class of 1968. Cathy was a lifelong resident of Eatontown, as well as a longtime member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church. Cathy was devoted to her family and loved roses and animals.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Jeffrey Hughes, brother, Paul Rice, brother-in-law, Christopher (Denise) Hughes, sister-in-law, Jody (Jack) Branin, nieces; Virginia (David) Allen, and Jessica Raymond and nephews; Joseph Hughes and Andrew and Ian Branin.

Family and friends may visit on Sun., Feb 10th from 4-6pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A service will commence at 5:30pm.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathy's memory to St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, 69 Broad St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019
