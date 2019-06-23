|
Cecelia "Dolly" Gallo
Wall Township and formerly of Jersey City - Cecelia "Dolly" (nee Santangelo) Gallo, 87 of Wall Township and formerly of Jersey City passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 21, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Jersey City to the late David and Amelia Prinzo Santangelo, she had resided there most of her life before moving to Wall Township 25 years ago. As a resident of Jersey City, she was a member of Mt. Carmel Parish, and had been employed as a Teacher's Aide for the Jersey City Board of Education.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her trips to Atlantic City and especially her time spent at the Tropicana Casino.
Cecelia was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Henry "Hank" Gallo in 1997, her son Anthony Gallo in 1996, and his wife Jennabeth Gallo, her granddaughter Shar Gallo and Cecelia's sister Antoinette Moscato.
Surviving is her devoted daughter Judith DeBello and her husband the Honorable Judge Lawrence P. DeBello Sr. of Wall, her brother Gerald Santangelo and wife Barbara of Manchester, her sister Marie Gemma of Toms River, her grandchildren Alexis Moyer and husband Jeffrey, Jesumar Banhao, Henry Gallo and wife Ashley, Anthony Gallo and wife Maura, Lawrence P. DeBello Jr and wife Sylvia, and Ashley DeBello Golin and husband Grant, and her 5 great grandchildren Sydney, Georgia, Pthala, Mia, and Aria and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation on Monday June 24, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019