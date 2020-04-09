|
|
Cecil Robinson
Howell - Cecil E. Robinson, 70, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Neptune Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation. He is survived by his wife, Dolores, daughters Brianna Robinson, Rita Byrd, sons Ebeneezer Byrd, Donall Byrd, and a host of beloved grandchildren, extended family members, and close friends. Cecil was predeceased by his parents the late Joseph Sr. and Dorothy Robinson and brother, Joseph Robinson.
Cecil was born on May 25, 1949 in Long Branch, NJ and was a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years and fell in love with food as he entered his working years, leading him to be a short order cook for many restaurants in the Monmouth County area.
2 Cor.5:8 For we are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.
Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 there will not be a funeral service at this time… he will be remembered with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020