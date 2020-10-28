Cecile Sudol



Matamoras, PA - November 6, 1927 - April 2, 2020



It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Cecile (nee Kamon) Sudol, loving wife, mother and professional caregiver. Cecile (Ceil), 92, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord on April 2, 2020.



A native of New Jersey, Ceil was a registered nurse and manager who enjoyed a lengthy career working in hospital maternity wards, assisting moms in bringing new life into the world. Her no nonsense, caring, and compassionate attitude enabled her to raise four sons while working full time. She had retired from Passaic General Hospital (NJ) and lived in Bayville, NJ before moving to Matamoras in 2017.



Ceil is preceded in death by her husband, Ted, to whom she was married for 68 years, son, Donald, and her brothers Joseph Kamon and William Kamon.



Ceil is survived by her three sons and spouses; Thomas and Janet Sudol, Joe and Linda Sudol, and Ted and Debbie Sudol. Her grandchildren include Justin Sudol, Ryan Sudol, Katharine (Anthony )Callegari, Mary Sudol, Paige Sudol, and Brendan Sudol.



Her nurturing and caring spirit will be missed by her family and many friends. A Memorial Mass will take place on November 7, 2020, at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville, New Jersey.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store