Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Trinity Church
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Celia Bonanno Obituary
Celia Bonanno

West Long Branch - Celia Bonanno, age 89 of West Long Branch, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Mrs. Bonanno was born in Asbury Park and lived in Clark before moving to West Long Branch 20 years ago. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish and a member of the Long Branch Seniors.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Salvatore in 1999; her parents Rizzierio and Nancy Pappalardo, and her sister Mary Stout. Surviving are two sisters, Eleanor Goslin, Sarah O'Neill and her husband Ronald; many nieces, nephews and loving extended family members.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9 am - 12 pm with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 12:30 pm at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Entombment will be private. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019
