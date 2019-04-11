Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
Ceola Clare "Dee Dee" Loosch

Ceola Clare "Dee Dee" Loosch Obituary
Ceola Clare "Dee Dee" Loosch

Colts Neck Township - Ceola Clare "Dee Dee" Loosch, 90, of Colts Neck Township passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home.

She was born in Perth Amboy and had resided in South Amboy before moving to Colts Neck 58 years ago.

Dee Dee enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, enjoying gardening at her home, and caring for animals, especially her dog, Lulu.

She was the widow of Robert A. Loosch who died in 1997. She was also predeceased by a son-in-law, John Brzezniak, and two brothers, Fred and Richard Allen.

Surviving are a son, Robert A. Loosch and wife Cheryl; two daughters, Cindy Kresky and husband Marc and Gina Brzezniak; a sister, Barbara Loosch; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. followed interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019
